Janet Jackson Converted To Islam After Marrying Muslim Husband

This week, at the age of 50, Janet Jackson, and husband, Wissam Al Mana, announced that they had welcomed their first child. The couple revealed the birth of their son named Eissa Al Mana. While Mrs. Jackson is one of the biggest stars on this planet, she is also one of the most private ones. Many have been wondering, will the shy parents ever share a picture of their bundle of joy? Others are pondering, will the child be raised as a Jehovah Witness or follow his father’s Muslim faith?

An insider has stepped out to say that while Jackson and all of her siblings were raised to worship Jehovah, she might have converted. It was not even necessary to wait for an unnamed source to confirm the news – at this point, it had become evident.

During her pregnancy, the pop star was spotted on several occasions out and about in London, and she was very covered, which was a shock to many.

The singer has had an international career where she toured the world singing her spicy tunes and delivering controversial dance moves that would make a preacher faint.

The pop diva was also known for her scandalous outfits and, of course, the 2004 incident where she revealed too much.

So the only reason why Jackson would be wearing turtlenecks, headscarves, and long black pants and an al-amira — a two-piece veil – would mean she is now a Muslim.

Another element that points to Jackson’s conversion is the fact that on her last album she completely dropped the usage of explicit language.

Additionally, at the end of each concert, many of her fans claimed that she would say “Inshallah’,” or “If Allah wills it”.

While some of her fans are happy that the “Tonight’s the Night” singer has found love and a new faith, others are angry that the gay icon has chosen a religion that hates homosexuality.

The “I Get Lonely” singer is not the first in her family to become a Muslim, her brothers – Jermaine and Michael Jackson had converted.