Janet Jackson Breaks Down At Concert While Performing Song About Domestic Violence

Janet Jackson is killing it on her highly anticipated tour. The little sister of the late King of Pop reportedly broke down while performing a song that hit too close to home.

Jackson was giving a rendition of the song “What About” which tells the story of a woman facing domestic violence.

After the legend sang the piece that included lyrics such as “What about the times you hit my face?” and “What about the times you yelled at me?” she bent over and wiped tears from her face.

The routine included her back up dancers mimicking a violent fight.

This comes after revelations were made by her brother, Randy Jackson, included accusations of abuse from her soon-to-be ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

He told People Magazine that his sister was verbally abused by her husband of five years.

Randy explained: “It was quite an abusive situation. It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b*** everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

He went on to say: “I told her, ‘You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there and there’s going to be h***.’ She was really pissed off. I told her, ‘I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of it. It’s too much,”

Randy claims that the abuse was not physical but Janet hasn’t confirmed that.

Wissam, on the other hand, refuses to comment on the allegations.

His lawyers released a statement saying: “The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”