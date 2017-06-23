Janet Jackson Apparently Doing Well Amid Divorce From Wissam Al Mana

Janet is keeping it real! Jackson’s longtime producer and friend, Jimmy Jam, opened up about the singer being a new mom as well as her divorce at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards in Beverly Hills yesterday, June 22nd.

Although she and Wissam have split up, the Rhythm Nation singer is apparently doing better than ever.

He explained, “Janet is so wonderful. She is so happy being a mom.”

The Grammy Award-winning producer confirmed the vocalist is currently in the middle of making new tracks as she prepares to embark on her State Of The World tour in September.

“She said she’s excited to back to her day job. and that is making music and getting off and touring.”

The sister of the late Michael Jackson is busy working, and after the birth of her baby, a whole new world has opened up to her.

According to the producer, motherhood has changed her music considerably.

He said, “I told her when you have the baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you. There will be a whole different reservoir of creativity, of patience, of love, of all these things that have always been in you, but doesn’t come out until the baby comes.”

And allegedly, Janet is currently embodying that advice.

As CI readers know, Jackson and Al Mana have split up after four years of marriage.

A source previously revealed Janet was fighting for sole custody of the couple’s five-month-old son, Eissa.

Although the divorce and custody battle is hard, “she’s doing well, but she’s excited to back on the road and get in front of her fans again.” As for the baby, apparently, the little tyke is not camera shy, just like its mother. Jackson puts the child in front of the camera while they’re Facetiming and the producer said it’s the cutest thing in the whole world.