Janet Jackson And Wissam Al Mana Want To Focus On Baby Eissa Amid ‘Friendly’ Divorce

Baby Eissa will be raised by two loving parents because Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana decided that is what he deserves.

Children are often the ones who suffer emotionally when their parents go through a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Al Mana and the singer are determined to be friendly exes for the sake of their infant.

The former couple announced soon after the birth of their baby boy; they were getting a divorce.

Many celebrity websites predicted that the artist and mogul would be duking it out in court over money and their child.

A source has come forward to say that the diva has quietly worked out a custody plan with her estranged husband.

The pair sat down with a few famous British lawyers and signed an agreement that makes everyone happy.

A family friend spoke to a well-known publication and revealed the following information: “Janet Jackson, 51, and Wissam Al Mana, 42, have managed to remain on excellent terms, and both are dedicated to providing the best upbringing possible for Eissa. They have a rigorous schedule in place which they stick to, and have worked out a routine between the two of them to ensure Eissa spends quality time with both parents with minimum disruption.”

The same insider said the entertainer is happy with the outcome because she waited so long to be a mother and her only wish at this moment is to enjoy her baby boy.

The source confessed that Jackson and her spouse are such in a good place that he trusts her to leave England with their child for more than six months as she prepares to go on tour.

The person stated: “Janet is loving motherhood more than anything, and the past months have been the best of her life. Janet is the happiest she has ever been — baby Eissa has made her complete, and she is the most amazing mother.”

The artist has returned to California to prepare the launch of her “State of the World Tour” set for September 7, and she plans to take Eissa on the road with her.

The insider shared: “She knows it is time to get back to work, but luckily she will be able to take Eissa with her.”

Through training, dieting, and eating clean, Jackson has dropped 50 pounds already and is said to be full of energy.

The pal of “Rhythm Nation” singer explained: “Her pregnancy and having a healthy baby were her top priority, so when she canceled her last tour, she knew that she would be making it up to all of her fans once she got on the road again.”

Fans are applauding the pair for putting their baby ahead of their egos.