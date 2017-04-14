FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
janet jackson beyonce justin bieber Lorraine Gilles lady gaga louis tomlinson chris brown Demacio Castellon ed sheeran alex rodriguez bryan tanaka fadi fawaz george michael zayn malik nicki minaj drake rihanna mel b Remy Ma harry styles avril lavigne
Home » Music

Janet Jackson And Wissam Al Mana Might Get Back Together After His Touching Note On The Day She Posted First Photo Of Baby Eissa

Mel Walker Posted On 04/14/2017
0
0


Janet Jackson Wissam Al Mana Baby EissaTwitter

Janet Jackson’s billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, is trying to get her back and this sweet message proves it.

Al Mana’s note was published just hours before Mrs. Jackson shared the very first picture of baby Eissa Al Mana and he is a cutie pie.

Earlier this week, many were shocked by the announcement made by a close source to Jackson, 50, that her 5-year marriage to 42-year-old Qatari billionaire was over.

The news came three months after the “Rhythm Nation” and “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa.

A source close to the “Control” singer (pun intended) spoke to a British publication at the time and revealed that the couple parted ways because she felt that the business mogul was too controlling.

It was also revealed that there was a clash of culture and religion between Jackson and Al Mana.

The tipster, who is claiming to be a friend of the “Poetic Justice” actress, said a few days ago: “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways. They’re both busy people, but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart.”

Just moments ago, Mr. Al Mana took to his personal website where he shared a stunning picture of Mrs. Jackson similar to the one above and wrote the touching calling her his “eternal love.”

The message read: “Today LOVE
To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for
your divine love, your eternal support and for being my
best friend. I love you so much, inshallah
we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

Mrs. Jackson is making headlines on her end. The new mother debuted her miracle baby on Twitter this evening, and her fans are screaming “cuteness overload.”

The photo features little Eissa yawning as he snuggles against his beaming mother who seems to be kissing his forehead.

Advertisement

In the caption, Jackson explained that the picture was taken after the infant’s nap.

Post Views: 0


Read more about janet jackson

You may also like
Janet Jackson Spotted Moving Out After Splitting From Her Billionaire Husband!
04/13/2017
Janet Jackson’s Marriage To Husband Wissam Al Mana Was Doomed Early Because Of Clash Of Culture
04/09/2017
Janet Jackson And Billionaire Husband Wissam Al Mana With Huge Net Worth Have Split: Report
04/08/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *