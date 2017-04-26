Janet Jackson And Wissam Al Mana Are Learning How To Co-Parent – Here’s How

As most of you already know, Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana split at the beginning of April. Janet broke up with her third husband, who happens to be a billionaire, just a few months after she gave birth to their child Eissa.

Advertisement

Al Mana owns Al Mana Luxury Company which represents fashion juggernauts Armani Exchange.

After their break up, the Qatari businessman shared some sweet words on his website about his ex, referring to her as the “most beautiful person in the world.”

It’s important for a family to work together to create a hospitable environment to raise a child. Drama is never good around an infant.

An insider revealed to People Magazine, “Janet really trusts Wissam, and he trusts her. She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.”

The new parents have been spotted in the public’s eye recently hanging out together with their 3-month old son, Eissa.

The source continued, “they are very disciplined, and the baby is already on a strict schedule.”

Apparently, there’s no animosity between the co-parents when it comes to raising the child and keeping the family together for the sake of the household.

According to reports, the Jackson family is still fond of Wissam despite their breakup.

At the moment, Jackson plans to stay in London where the couple has lived for the last few years.

The source explained Janet intends to be in London while the baby is in its infancy.

Advertisement

The former pop singer would eventually come back to the United States to be intermittently around her ex-husband. The insider said, “she is just so happy to have her baby.”