Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Appeared In London High Court For Their Divorce Hearing

Janet Jackson and her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana both appeared in the High Court in London for their divorce. The couple separated just a few months after Jackson gave birth to their son, Eissa. Janet and Wissam welcomed their son on January 3.

During their marriage, Jackson was speculated to have converted to Islam. Speculations came after she was seen wearing an Adidas poncho, which a lot of people have mistaken for an Islamic dress.

The singer and the Qatari businessman got married in 2012. Unfortunately, after five years of marriage, the couple decided to split.

Rumors of their split started just a few days after they welcomed Eissa when Janet was seen without her wedding ring while out in public.

Last month Jackson confirmed her separation from Al Mana via Twitter. In her video, she said, “Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court. And the rest is in God’s hands.”

After their appearance in court on Thursday, Jackson seems to be very happy. Jackson came to court with an entourage which includes her brother Randi, her legal team, and her assistant.

As for Wissam Al Mana, he came to court by himself. He seems to be unhappy as he quickly left the court.

The 51-year-old pop star has been married three times.

In 1984, Janet got married to James DeBarge. The following year their marriage got annulled.

Janet and her second husband Rene Elizondo Jr. got married in 1991. They got divorced in 2000.

Wissam AL Mana, whom she wed in 2012, is her third husband.

Last year, the pop star postponed her Unbreakable world tour. She has been keeping a low profile since then. Hopefully, Al Mana and Jackson will settle things out amicably for the sake of their son.