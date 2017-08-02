Janet Jackson And Wissam Al Mana Agreed For Baby Eissa To Spend More Time With Grandmother Katherine

As their divorce moves forward, Janet Jackson and her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, are keeping things amicable.

The duo is determined to be friendly exes like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin – which is why the billionaire quickly accepted Jackson’s decision to move back to California.

Last month, the singer and songwriter and baby Eissa traveled to New York for business purposes.

The mother and son eventually moved to Los Angeles to be near the Jackson clan – especially Katherine.

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight and confirmed that Jackson wants her little boy to be with his grandmother.

Since being born about six months ago, this is only the second time, Eissa has been able to spend quality moments with his grandma.

A source close to the 51-year-old superstar told the publication: “LA has always been home for Janet, and she is enjoying having her family so close. It is especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother [Katherine Jackson] and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home.”

The family friend said Jackson is glad to be home with her loved ones and is grateful that Al Mana is so understanding.

It is not a big summer vacation for Jackson, do not expect to see pictures of her in a bikini in Malibu or Santa Monica.

While in the Golden State, she will be putting the finishing touches on her upcoming “State of the World Tour” and shooting a documentary.

The person added: “She will hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts on Thursday, Sept. 7.”

The Grammy Award winner and the mogul filed for divorce in January after five years of marriage.

It was reported that Jackson demanded the split because her spouse became obsessed with privacy and attempted to control all aspects of her life.

The source told Page Six: “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.”

Al Mana also wanted her to dress more conservatively “instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love.”

He also demanded that she stop doing sexy music videos but “it drove her crazy, and she felt she was losing her fan base.”

Fans are happy to see that the “Rhythm Nation” singer and Al Mana are amicable after their shocking split.