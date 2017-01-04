Janet Jackson And Billionaire Wissam Al Mana Welcome Son Eissa

Pop music superstar Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child with husband, billionaire Wissam Al Mana. The happy couple announced the arrival of baby Eissa Al Mana on Tuesday via People. However, no real information was given about the date of birth. 50-year-old Jackson married the businessman in 2012 after two previous failed unions with R&B singer James DeBarge and songwriter René Elizondo Jr.. The “I Get Lonely” singer also had a long-term relationship with music producer Jermaine Dupri.

Jackson has never spoken about her pregnancy. However, the rumors started surfacing in April of last year when she decided to cancel her Unbreakable World Tour without given a real explanation. At the time, she posted a video on Twitter with the following message: “We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change.” She also added: “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family. So I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

In October, she took a more public step with a feature in People magazine with the headline: “We thank God for our blessing.” The legendary artist was spotted shopping in London a couple of times during her pregnancy but she always made sure that she kept her baby bump hidden under different layers of clothes.

Fans of the “Dammn Baby” vocalist were excited about the baby news and many of them have taken to social media to congratulate their favorite artist. The statement announcing the new birth quickly went viral, it read: “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Members of the Jackson clan have also shared their joy and excitement via social media. La Toya Jackson and TJ Jackson were among those who put out congratulatory notes. It is not known when or if Janet Jackson will return to her musical career.

Congrats to the new parents!