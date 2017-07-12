Janet Jackson And Billionaire Husband Wissam Al Mana Working On Custody Agreement For Baby Eissa

Janet Jackson and her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, are officially separated.

At this point, the former couple is living on different continents.

The singer is currently in New York with baby Eissa El Mana and she is busy handling her business.

As for the billionaire, he is in London running an international company.

While the split was sudden and shocked many of Jackson’s fans and family members, do not expect embarrassing details to leak in the media.

A source close to the pop star has come out to say, they have an ironclad prenup and have worked out a custody plan that benefits baby Eissa.

Of course, they will be pictured heading to court to handle certain “private affairs,” but there is no fighting going on.

The person explained that there is lots of love between Jackson and El Mana.

The insider revealed: “Janet Jackson, 51, and Wissam Al Mana, 42, have managed to remain on really good terms, and both are dedicated to providing the best upbringing possible for Eissa. They have a very strict schedule in place which they stick to, and have worked out a routine between the two of them to ensure Eissa spends quality time with both parents with minimum disruption.”

According to the same person, the diva will forever be grateful to the mogul for giving her the gift of motherhood.

The tipster shared: “Janet is loving motherhood more than anything, and the past months have been the best of her life. Janet is the happiest she has ever been — baby Eissa has really made her complete, and she is the most amazing mother.”

It has been revealed that the mother and son will remain in America until the end of her world tour that is set to begin on September 7.

Jackson has made plans for her child to accompany her on tour.

The spy shared: “She knows it is time to get back to work, but luckily she will be able to take Eissa with her.”

The same old sexy and raunchy Jackson will be entertaining the crowds.

Someone part of her team said: “Her pregnancy and having a healthy baby were her top priority, so when she canceled her last tour, she knew that she would be making it up to all of her fans once she got on the road again. The singer has been training, dieting and eating clean, and has dropped 50 pounds already.”

It is nice to see that not all parents, who split, behave like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.