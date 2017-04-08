Janet Jackson And Billionaire Husband Wissam Al Mana With Huge Net Worth Have Split: Report

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana have split, according to unconfirmed reports that have surfaced on Saturday.

Al Mana has a net worth of $1 billion, and many are wondering about the divorce settlement.

The news is a bit surprising because Mrs. Jackson and Mr. Al Mana welcomed a baby boy in early January named Eissa.

The pop star and the Qatari billionaire businessman issued a brief statement at the time saying that the child was born in London, England on January 3.

The statement read: “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Since the birth of the child, the “Tonight’s the Night” singer has been seen on a couple of outings in London without her husband.

The singer and dancer was also seen accompanied by her 86-year-old mother, Katherine Jackson, and her 66-year-old sister, Rebbie Jackson, who traveled to England to visit the infant.

Earlier today, a source close to the pair spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail and revealed that they had parted ways.

The insider insisted that there was no cheating involved and the romance allegedly ran its course.

Michael Jackson’s sister and the Qatari mogul are still friends and will be co-parenting their only child. The source revealed that the baby boy would remain in London with his mother.

The spy said: “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways.”

The source added: “They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart. It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.”

The last time, Janet Jackson made headlines was to announce the postponement of her “Unbreakable” world tour because of her pregnancy.

If the reports are confirmed this will be Jackson’s third divorce, she was previously married to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo.