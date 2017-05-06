Janet Jackson And Billionaire Ex-Husband Start Nasty Custody War! Infant Son Caught In The Middle!

It looks like, along with her divorce, Janet Jackson has geared up for an even bigger battle. According to new reports, Michael Jackson’ sister is starting a custody war with her now ex-husband over their infant son.

According to a source close to the estranged couple, “Janet’s ex, Wissam Al Mana, isn’t going to go away without a fight.”

The man is not only rich and powerful, but he also understands the public life and media in general.

If the singer wants to fight over the baby openly and publicly, then he is ready to take her on.

She is not the only one who can sway people’s opinion.

The man was recently spotted by the paparazzi in a London park, holding his son in his arms lovingly.

Now, insiders are speculating that the pictures were all set up by the man to try and manipulate public opinion.

If this is true, then he truly is a worthy opponent to Janet who could end up losing her son if she is not careful.

“The photographs looked staged to me,” one media expert stated.

“They are just too perfect. He is very private, and if he is leaking images of himself looking like the perfect dad it is for a reason” – a custody battle is about to begin.

But two can play at this game! Meanwhile, Janet Jackson also released a picture of her with the baby, and she looks like the perfect parent!

It’s a war between two people who are very good at winning the media and the audience on their side.

Who do you think will win in this nasty custody battle?