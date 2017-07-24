Janet Jackson And Baby Eissa Al Mana Go Shopping In Malibu And Cute Photos Go Viral

Janet Jackson and baby Eissa were pictured shopping in Malibu, and the infant is simply gorgeous.

Last week, Jackson left London, England where she once shared a marital home with estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana.

The couple welcomed a baby boy, Eissa, about six months ago and very soon after the pair split.

According to rumors, the billionaire, and the mega star part ways because he became too controlling.

The talented diva is moving beyond the divorce drama with a world tour, new music, and a documentary.

To work on her various projects, the stunning entertainer has moved back to California.

Recently, the “I Get Lonely” singer was spotted in an antique store with her son.

In the photos that surfaced online, the actress appears to be shedding the baby weight very rapidly.

The “What About” artist wore a long-sleeve shirt and baggy pants while Eissa was dressed in a gray outfit.

Awww, #JanetJackson and baby Eissa enjoying a day in Malibu. He's lookin just like his daddy! #MommyDuties 📷: MEGA A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

The infant was smiling from ear to ear as he gazed at the camera.

A family friend has come out to say, Jackson has returned to California for her business ventures and to be closer to home.

The spy said: “Los Angeles has always been home for Janet and she is enjoying having her family so close. It is especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home [in L.A.]”

The same source revealed that Eissa has made his mother complete and she has no plans to leave him behind when she goes on tour.

In the upcoming months, Jackson will be embarking on a new tour called “State Of The World” and her baby will be by her side.

The tipster shared: “Janet is the happiest she has ever been in life, baby Eissa has really made her complete, and she is the most amazing mother. At first, Janet really struggled with fatigue, but she is fully recovered now, and back to pre-baby energy levels, and her ‘baby brain’ seems to have faded as well.”

Another source revealed the former couple is in a good place and Al Mana has agreed to let his son live in America for the next six months.

(Swipe left) New mommy #JanetJackson, 51, enjoying her time with 6-month-old son Eissa. A post shared by EBONY (@ebonymagazine) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

The spy shared: “Janet Jackson, 51, and Wissam Al Mana, 42, have managed to remain on really good terms, and both are dedicated to providing the best upbringing possible for Eissa. They have a very strict schedule in place which they stick to, and have worked out a routine between the two of them to ensure Eissa spends quality time with both parents with minimum disruption.”

Fans are happy to know that Jackson is hitting the road again.