Janelle Evans And David Eason Are Engaged!

She’s getting married!

Advertisement

On February 11, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has made the surprising announcement on Instagram. The reality TV star posted a picture showing her holding up the hand having the huge rock on.

In the same picture, her now fiancé David Eason can be seen, kissing her cheek affectionately as she shows off her engagement ring.

“We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” Evans captioned their photo that shows the couple bundled up on a chilly day.

We've decided on forever! 💍💋#PerfectTiming @easondavid88 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

What the Teen Mom 2 star meant by perfect timing is the fact that the pair just welcomed their first child together, a daughter, who they named Ensley Jolie. It couldn’t have been a more appropriate time to unite their destinies that are already bound to a certain extent by their child.

Evans already has two sons — Jace 7, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and 2-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason also has a daughter, Maryssa and together they are a big and still growing family.

As fans already know, Eason has messed up a little and angered Janelle’s mother after he kicked her out of the delivery room the day Ensley was born.

However, that is not the first time the two feuded. Eason and Evans’ mother have been at each other’s throats for years. During Teen Mom, she even accused David of being the reason she and her daughter have communication issues.

Jenelle is currently in a custody battle with her mother over Jace. Their next hearing to modify custody will be on May 23.

What do you think about Evans and Eason getting engaged?

Advertisement

Let us know in the comment section bellow!