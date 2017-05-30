‘Jane the Virgin’ Star Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Her Anxiety In Makeup-Free Artsy Video

Looking at many celebrities we may never know what goes on behind the smiles they give in front of the cameras, but deep down, beneath the surface, things may not be the greatest for them. After all, they’re still human. Recently, star of Jane the Virgin, Gina Rodriguez opened up about her anxiety in a new candid social media post.

Although the 32-year-old star is used to be in front of the cameras, a new project she was involved into got to her more than anything she’s ever done.

The clip was directed by her pal Anton Soggiu and was part of his art project called “Ten Second Portraits.”

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share the video and captioned it: “It is always great to be in front of his lens, but this time it was just me.”

“Bare and exposed in the streets of LA. No makeup. No styling. Just me,” she went on.

The actress went on to explain what that meant to her in the lengthy caption.

She revealed that she is always fighting with anxiety.

“And watching this clip, I could see how anxious I was, but I empathize with myself. I wanted to protect her and tell her it is ok to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety, and I will prevail.”

Although she admitted to feeling uncomfortable when watching the video, she also found a little compassion and understanding within herself and for herself. “This is me. Puro Gina.”

Rodriguez looks absolutely beautiful in the short clip, despite not wearing any makeup.

She flashes her huge smile to the camera and bites her lip in what looks like discomfort.

It is indeed, a real portrait of the person behind the star – great job Anton Soggiu for capturing that so well.

Advertisement

Did you know the star of Jane the Virgin struggles with anxiety?