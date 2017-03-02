Jane Fonda Talks About Her Drama As A Sexual Abuse Victim

Two-time Academy Award winner and an icon for an entire generation, Jane Fonda spoke openly about being a victim of sexual abuse.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter’s The Edit, the 79-years old actress admitted that she was sexually abused as a child and that she had been fired in the past just because she refused to sleep with her boss. Jane also added that she always thought it was her fault, making things worse because she didn’t understand why that was happening to her.

In the interview conducted by fellow actress Brie Larson, Fonda acknowledged that the women’s movement managed to explain to sexual assault and abuse victims that their suffering didn’t occur because of the women in those situations and educated that they’re the victims and that their rights have been violated.

The actress revealed that her mother, Frances Ford Seymour, was also sexually abused as a child, but she couldn’t overcome the trauma and ended up committing suicide when she was just 42 years old.

Talking about her mother, Jane Fonda said she now knows why the woman that gave birth to her was so cold and why she was unable to love or why she needed all the plastic surgeries.

The former fitness instructor declared that she forgave her mother and was also able to forgive herself.

The “Grace and Frankie” actress also admitted that throughout her career she had trouble saying “no” in Hollywood, a thing that affected her way of life of how she played.

With a smile on her face, Jane Fonda said that she now knows how to say no, although it took her 60 years to learn it.

Finally, when asked about the one thing that she regrets, she said that it would’ve been way better to know all these things when she was younger…