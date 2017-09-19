Jane Fonda Slays The Red Carpet At 79-Years-Old, Rocks Ponytail

If there’s an age limit for hairstyles, don’t tell Jane Fonda because we don’t want to know. At 79-years-old, Jane Fonda has not only proved that beauty and acting talent never truly dies, she also proved that she could pull off a ponytail.

The hairstyle is often associated with prepubescent girls, but for Jane Fonda, the look was timeless. Considering Fonda combined the ponytail with bangs and a hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown and still looked stylish is a testament to Fonda’s grace and truly ageless beauty.

Jane Fonda credited her hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek with the ponytail creation. Fonda and her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin were both nominated in the 2017 Emmy category for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. They also joined Dolly Parton in presenting.

In an Instagram post, Jonathan Hanousek shared a picture of him working on the style. Though Jane’s ponytail was fake, Hanousek cut bangs from her hair.

Jane Fonda gave props to her hairstylist Jonathan Hanoustek and her stylist Tanya Gill. Jane Fonda dazzled in an estimated $2.4 million worth of diamond and emerald jewelry. According to Fonda, her stylist recommended she wear the necklace backward. The effect was stunning.

Jane Fonda spoke about the jewels she wore and said they were fashioned by Gismondi 1754. The emeralds and diamonds added the perfect color accent to the hot pink gown and the effect was simply gorgeous.

ET caught up with Jane Fonda on the red carpet and some of her responses to their questions were humorous as well as inspiring.

First, Jane did turn around and give the camera a view of the emerald necklace that trailed down her back. She also let it be known that Dolly Parton would co-present with Lily and her that evening. When asked if there would be a 9 to 5 reunion she quickly answered no. She did say that she is hopeful Dolly Parton will make a guest appearance on Grace and Frankie.

When asked for red carpet secrets, Jane said that she doesn’t have any of her own but watches Gwen Stefani. She said that the red carpet is natural for Gwen Stefani and she looks to see what she’s doing and then copies her.

Jane Fonda is starring with Robert Redford in the upcoming film Our Souls At Night.

What did you think of Jane Fonda’s Emmy look? Were you a fan of the ponytail?