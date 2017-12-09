Jana Kramer Talks About Her Miscarriages In Sad Post

Jana Kramer took to social media to open up about her miscarriage. The 34-year-old shared the sad post today and also revealed that it was not the first time she lost a baby. Read the emotional confession here!

Kramer posted a tearful pic featuring her showing her sonogram, captioning it: ‘Today I’m 1-3. I debated posting this for the same reason why it is a silent struggle. I do not want sorry or sympathy. I just do not want to feel alone. And I know I am not.’

The long message went on with her revealing that it was not her first miscarriage.

‘This, unfortunately, is not my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant, I wanted to shout it from the rooftop, but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we do not tell many, we have to suffer silently,’ she wrote, adding that it’s not the case anymore.

She really wanted to open up about it and stop her silent suffering and hopefully also be an example for many other women who go through the same thing.

‘For the women out there who’ve miscarried and need support and a place to grieve their one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently in pain, let us be there for each other.’

Kramer assured the women in the same situation as her that they are not alone and she will always be there for them if they want to talk about their experiences.

‘I love you guys. #yourenotalone,’ she concluded.

Advertisement

Jana and her husband Michael share daughter Jolie Rae who is turning two next month.