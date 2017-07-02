Jamine Washington Blasts Kirk For Partying With Possible Baby Daddy/Ex Boyfriend Logan

In a weird twist of events, Kirk Frost and his alleged baby mother’s ex-boyfriend and possible baby father Logan were seen partying at Rasheeda Frost’s event. It wasn’t long before Jasmine Washington took to social media to blast the two men.

This season of “Love and Hip Hop” centered heavily around the love triangle between Kirk, Rasheeda, Jasmine, and Rod Bullock. It wasn’t until nearly the end of the season that a there was a second option as to who fathered baby Kannon, a man who claimed to be a recent ex of Jasmine named Logan.

After paying a visit to Rasheeda, Logan met up with Rod to discuss the possibility of Kannon being his. When Rod realized that Logan knew more about Jasmine’s whereabouts than he should have, he confronts Jasmine who decides to bring in Kannon for a DNA test to prove that Kannon is Kirk’s child once and for all.

Word is, viewers will find out that Logan is NOT the father of baby Kannon on the upcoming reunion episode. Leading us to believe that Kirk is really the father.

Before Logan made an appearance on the show, Kirk and Rasheeda were supposed to not even know that Logan existed, so why are Kirk and Logan friends out of nowhere? Jasmine seems to have the answer to that.

In the post above, Jasmine calls Logan a paid pawn, insinuating that Kirk and Rasheeda have always known that the baby belongs to Kirk but hired Logan to make her look bad.

Seeing that Kirk and Logan are hanging out, does make it look like that could be a possibility. However, Logan posted a screenshot that backs up his accusations that Jasmine told him that she had an abortion.

Washington recently released a song bashing Rasheeda and Kirk.

At this point, it’s hard to know who to believe, but it sure does make for good TV and now it’s making for good music.