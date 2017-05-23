Jamie Oliver Wants To Crush His Longtime Feud With Gordon Ramsay

There is a saying, “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen,” and Jamie Oliver is attempting to do just that. The celebrity chef revealed to a publication that his long-time feud with the international chef, Gordon Ramsay, is starting to become, in his words, “pathetic.”

He said Gordon had been very mean to him in the past, and he used to fight back, but now he is changing up his strategy, saying that it’s better just to take it because the drama is always good for PR.

He added that “competition is healthy,” and it’s good to have a rivalry because it’s good for business and your well-being.

Ramsay is notorious for using vulgar innuendos during his shows, Hell’s Kitchen, and Kitchen Nightmares which is part of the reason why the chef’s feud started in 2009.

It began when Oliver stuck up for a journalist from Austraila whose appearance was targeted by the Hell’s Kitchen star.

He said Gordon’s antics are childish and immature, and they have inspired him to take up the moral higher ground.

He stated in an interview with Vogue that their kids are around the same age and they don’t need to see their fathers attacking each other because “it’s pathetic.”

Despite Jamie and Gordon’s drama, things have been going well for the celebrity chef.

Jamie got married to his wife Jools in 2000, and they had their first child together named Poppy Honey in 2002 making her a 15-year-old young lady.

In an interview with the fashion magazine, Vogue, Jools said she refused Jamie’s suggestion that he should get a vasectomy. Jools said she’d “never really draw the line,” but she definitely would have more kids if her husband were up to it because you just never know!