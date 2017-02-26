Jamie Lynn Spears Updates Fans On Maddie’s Miraculous Recovery

Jamie Lynn Spears is so happy and grateful that her beloved daughter managed to recover so well after her horrific accident that she cannot stop from posting about it on social media.
Britney Spears’ sister continues to update her followers on her daughter Maddie Aldridge’s miraculous recovery from life-threatening ATV accident.
“Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered and returned to her normal activities,” tweeted the country singer on Saturday.
She also updated her fans on her day, sharing a picture of her sitting in a trailer and saying that she is finally back to work.
Last week, the thankful mother also shared a video of Maddie playing basketball and her mother couldn’t be happier that her child is out of danger’s way and she can already return to her daily routine without any issues.
“1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6BFwkHORBv” she wrote, marking the special occasion.
In reality, Maddie really is very lucky to be alive as it was reported she was stuck upside down in freezing water for minutes until she was finally rescued.
While in Kentwood Louisiana, the little girl drove her ATV into a pond and neither Jamie Lynn nor Maddie’s stepfather, James Watson could unfasten the seat-belt.
She was eventually taken to the hospital in a helicopter after the emergency crew resuscitated her.
Although she was admitted in critical condition, Maddie made a miraculous recovery after just five days and just like that she was allowed to go back home.
Jamie Lynn Spears surprised the world when she became pregnant with Maddie in 2007 when she was just 16 years old.
She and the father, Casey Aldridge got engaged right after but they didn’t last.
In 2014, Jamie Lynn married Watson.
