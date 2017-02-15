FREE NEWSLETTER
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Returns to School for Valentine’s Day

Ron Collins Posted On 02/15/2017
maddie spearsSource: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears has published a picture of her daughter, Maddie, and offered fans an update on her health. This is the first photo of the 8-year-old girl since a serious accident on February 5th.

Although the young Spears isn’t ready to get back to school quite yet, doctors did let her visit her class to celebrate Valentines Day with her friends.

Spears took to social media to tell fans that Valentine’s Day is extra special this years.

“Thanks to @hersheycompany and @avery for making these treats for her to pass out, since I did not have the time to make any cookies this year,” wrote Spears on Instagram.

As previously reported, Maddie accidentally drove an ATV into a drainage pond on the families Louisiana property on Feb. 5th. The family tried to rescue her but were unable to move the ATV. Rescue workers arrived on the scene within two minutes and were able to free the young girl. After being submerged under water for “several minutes” she was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where where she fought for her life as her mom, stepdad and father Casey Aldridge kept vigil.

According to a report from People, Maddie is now on the mend and is expected to make a full recovery.

