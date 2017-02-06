Jamie Lynn Spears Daughter Maddie Aldridge Involved In Accident? She Is Britney’s Niece

Maddie Aldridge, the daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears, has been involved in an accident, according to several sources. Britney Spears’ eight-year-old niece was hospitalized late Sunday night in Louisiana after the Polaris she was riding in flipped. There are conflicting reports on the condition of the little girl at the moment. A first person claimed that Aldridge was on a hunting expedition with several other people when the accident occurred. The insider said Jamie Lynn Spears was not with her.

It is being claimed that when the ATV off-road vehicle flipped, Aldridge was ejected and she landed in a pond or lake. The child stayed underwater for several minutes. When she was finally pulled out of the freezing water, she was unconscious. Aldridge was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and the spy said that she was listed in critical condition.

The source, who posted the sad news on Twitter, appeared to be a close relative who might have been part of the hunting trip. The woman asked for prayers and positive energy as the Spears’ family handles this terrible matter. The woman wrote: “Can everyone please stop and pray for Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie right now. She was in a serious ATV accident. It’s serious. Please. Pray. Omg. Please be okay baby girl.”

Another person, who seems to have knowledge of the story, also asked for thoughts and prayers. Minutes after the first story came out, a representative for Jamie Lynn Spears issued a statement saying that some of the details being reported about the accident are false.

The spokesperson did not shed any light on the child’s condition or give any detail about the incident. The statement from the star of the TLC documentary titled “Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out” read: “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn‘s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

Thus far, Britney Spears, who is very active on social media, has not commented on the story. Maddie’s dad, Casey Aldridge, and her grandma, Lynne Spears, have declined to talk the media.