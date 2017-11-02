FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jimmy fallon tamar braxton Aaliyah chrissy teigen Tyrese sarah hyland kourtney kardashian blac chyna farrah abraham caitlyn jenner justin bieber jeremy meeks bernice burgos k. michelle angelina jolie jamie foxx Oprah phaedra parks joseline hernandez amber portwood megyn kelly cardi b Peter Morgan
Home » Entertainment

Jamie Foxx’s Baby Mama Kristin Grannis Is Not Getting Along With His Girlfriend Katie Holmes

Mel Walker Posted On 11/02/2017
1
1.8K Views
0


Jamie Foxx Katie Holmes Kristin GrannisSheKnows

It appears that two ladies in Jamie Foxx’s life are not getting along. Foxx’s longtime girlfriend, Katie Holmes, and his baby mama, Kristin Grannis, are said to be at odds, allegedly, of course.

Earlier this week, pictures surfaced that showed Foxx’s baby mama for the first time in Los Angeles.

Grannis is the mother of Foxx’s nine-year-old daughter, Annalise. Foxx also has a 21 -year-old daughter, Corrine Bishop, with another woman named Connie Kline.

In a new interview, Grannis’ father claims that Holmes is making the relationship between Annalise’s two parents complicated.

The man said: “Kristin and Jamie’s relationship has become more tense in the last year because of his other relationships. It makes things more complex, especially considering their daughter is old enough to understand what is going on. Kristin is not necessarily happy the way things are working out. It is difficult for her.”

According to the chatty dad, it appears that Foxx and the mother of his child once talked about moving to Europe, but Holmes made that impossible.

He went on to say: “There was a time when they talked about being more together than they are, but Jamie’s concern was that it would have to be in Europe,’ he said. He was talking about France because he did not want the paparazzi to be there. He wanted more of a private relationship. But it never happened.”

In related Holmes news, it is being claimed that she wanted Foxx to take their romance public and he has refused.

Another insider insisted: “Jamie does not like stepping out in public with Kristin, so he hosts private dinner parties at his Los Angeles mansion. I am not sure if Katie knows it is happening. Katie is ready to go more public with her relationship, but Jamie is trying to keep things quiet, and that is disappointing to her. Not only has she fallen in love with him, but (daughter) Suri has too which makes it more frustrating for Katie.”

The source added: “Katie has made it clear to Jamie that they have nothing to fear and no reason to keep things hush.”

Advertisement

Some commenters believe that jealousy may have something to do with this new drama.

Post Views: 1,800

Read more about jamie foxx katie holmes

Advertisement

You may also like
Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Jamie Foxx Wants An Open Marriage While She Wants Something More Traditional
10/30/2017
Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Jamie Foxx Loves Her New Hairdo
10/25/2017
Emotional Suri Cruise Begs Father Tom To See Her — Katie Holmes Is Hurt By Situation
10/15/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Bill
11/03/2017 at 2:07 pm
Reply

Jamie will forever be the womens shoe salesman selling shoes to all the ladies. The dumbest one of all is Katie. At least he’s supporting his baby mama. Katie is being supported by Tom. Tom must be ROFL at what a MESS Katie has made with her life…..and Jamie keeps selling them shoes. At this point Katie’s parenting is questionable. She acts like a child with her daughter and is involving her in Jamie’s mess. Jamie has been living a secret life for years. Why has Hollywood been hiding it for him?


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *