Jamie Foxx’s Baby Mama Kristin Grannis Is Not Getting Along With His Girlfriend Katie Holmes

It appears that two ladies in Jamie Foxx’s life are not getting along. Foxx’s longtime girlfriend, Katie Holmes, and his baby mama, Kristin Grannis, are said to be at odds, allegedly, of course.

Earlier this week, pictures surfaced that showed Foxx’s baby mama for the first time in Los Angeles.

Grannis is the mother of Foxx’s nine-year-old daughter, Annalise. Foxx also has a 21 -year-old daughter, Corrine Bishop, with another woman named Connie Kline.

In a new interview, Grannis’ father claims that Holmes is making the relationship between Annalise’s two parents complicated.

The man said: “Kristin and Jamie’s relationship has become more tense in the last year because of his other relationships. It makes things more complex, especially considering their daughter is old enough to understand what is going on. Kristin is not necessarily happy the way things are working out. It is difficult for her.”

According to the chatty dad, it appears that Foxx and the mother of his child once talked about moving to Europe, but Holmes made that impossible.

He went on to say: “There was a time when they talked about being more together than they are, but Jamie’s concern was that it would have to be in Europe,’ he said. He was talking about France because he did not want the paparazzi to be there. He wanted more of a private relationship. But it never happened.”

In related Holmes news, it is being claimed that she wanted Foxx to take their romance public and he has refused.

Another insider insisted: “Jamie does not like stepping out in public with Kristin, so he hosts private dinner parties at his Los Angeles mansion. I am not sure if Katie knows it is happening. Katie is ready to go more public with her relationship, but Jamie is trying to keep things quiet, and that is disappointing to her. Not only has she fallen in love with him, but (daughter) Suri has too which makes it more frustrating for Katie.”

The source added: “Katie has made it clear to Jamie that they have nothing to fear and no reason to keep things hush.”

Advertisement

Some commenters believe that jealousy may have something to do with this new drama.