Jamie Foxx Reveals Ed Sheeran Used To Sleep On His Couch Before He Became Successful

According to new reports, before Ed Sheeran became the famous artist he is today, he used to rely on the kindness of others, including movie star Jamie Foxx. The actor revealed during an interview that Sheeran slept on his couch for six weeks!

‘Before he made it, he came to my crib. So did Anthony Hamilton, Nick Cannon, all these. You gotta press anybody that’s got that artistic feel, that touch, you have got to lift them up,’ the actor stated.

In 2014, Ed spoke about the way other performers helped him out during a talk on The Bert Show. The crooner revealed that he had been sleeping on people’s couches for awhile in the city before he finally got his big break.

In addition to providing Sheeran with a place to stay, Foxx hooked Sheeran up with a gig as well at Jamie’s venue called, The Foxxhole. Ed performed there before finally releasing his massively successful debut album just two years later.

Another young artist Jamie Foxx came to the help is Elgort, who had nothing but gratitude and praise for Foxx.

Elgort said that Foxx is really supportive and always spreads the love and revealed that he made him feel welcome on set.

Elgorts who is also a musician and a DJ stated that Foxx supported his musical aspirations as well, revealing that he invited him to his studio to hear his music.

Foxx also talked about his two daughters and his experience watching them grow up in show business.

The actor stated that the culture in which the daughters were raised did not affect their individualities.

He recalled his older daughter not wanting him to pick her up from school in his Rolls Royce because she was embarrassed by the display of wealth.

Jamie Foxx’ new movie, also starring Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal, Lily James is set to be released in theaters on June 28!

What do you think of Jamie Foxx now that you know what a special relationship he has with Ed Sheeran and how much he contributed to the singer’s success?