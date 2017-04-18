Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Being A Celebrity, Katie Holmes, And Donald Trump

Jamie Foxx is one of the most successful men in Hollywood! The star opened up to “Extra’s” Renee Bargh to talk about his new show, “Beat Shazam,” Katie Holmes, and what it’s like to be constantly dodging the paparazzi.

Jamie has proven to be good at keeping his budding relationship with Katie Holmes out of the tabloids for years even as rumors say they’re about to take their relationship out into the open.

Renee asked the Collateral star if he wished he could be anonymous and Jamie said, “It’s different now. Fifteen, twenty years ago, before social media, it was cool to be a star.” The actor said that sometimes all the attention could be problematic, but he has figured out a way to deal with it.

Renee and Foxx were having a conversation about celebrities being caught in awkward circumstances, and the actor joked, “look, I think I do pretty good. I’m always sort of ducking and dodging…But I love watching other people get in trouble, ‘Oh, hey, dude, they got’em! As long as it’s not me, I’m cool.”

Jamie just started a new show called “Beat Shazam,” inspired by the infamous application Shazam where users can discover what song they’re listening to with the click of a button.

The show has contestants attempting to guess the song before Shazam does, and the prize is $1 million.

The actor said making the show is a lot of fun. According to the star, producers have been trying to get the show on the road for several years. He is the executive producer, and the host and the show allegedly resembles a talk show.

The Django Unchained star has recently begun shooting his new movie “Robin Hood” in Croatia.

Leonardo DiCaprio is the producer, and apparently, DiCaprio has given the production a very dark tone, similar to the film “Zero Dark Thirty.” The actor said it’s “like the modern day with arrows.”

At the end of the interview, Jamie commented on how he felt about Trump saying, “I just like watching Trump, when he has diplomats and he sort of wanders off.”