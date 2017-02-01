Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes in The Throes of A Steamy Relationship or Just Friends?

The question everyone finds themselves asking is, “Are they together or not?” After Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012, she has kept her personal life discreet.

In general two Hollywood hotshots hanging out would not be an odd occurrence. However, what is odd are the lengths in which these two go to prove they are not romantically linked. Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have regularly been spotted together since 2013, and these interactions have sparked many pregnancy, dating, and marriage rumors in the past and certainly more to come in the future.

All of the deflecting that both of the stars do in regards to their relationship make it hard to dismiss the rumors with the “They are just friends,” excuse.

Everyone can see, by both of the stars social interactions that they are very private individuals. Hiding a relationship would not be far fetched for people who want to keep their personal life concealed.

They were recently spotted in Miami holding hands at a private New years celebration. Yes, all signs are pointing to the fact that they may be in a very serious relationship, but at the same time, it could all be a rouse.

It would not be the first time a celebrity has faked a relationship just for publicity. After almost four years of being seen canoodling together, one would think the two stars would have made it official by now.

Only time will tell, and everyone is watching. One thing is certain, a romance between ‘Jackie Kennedy’ and ‘Ray’ would be an intriguing love story to watch unfold.