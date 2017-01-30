Jamie Dornan Shaved His Head For New Role

Jamie Dornan shaved his head, and the Internet is going crazy about it. Late Sunday night, Dornan, famous for the role of Christian Grey in “Fifty Shades Of Grey,” was photographed as he was leaving LAX Airport in California to get into a vehicle. The casually-dressed star seemed unbothered by the group of photographers following and trying to obtain details about his new movie and personal life. The 34-year-old Irish debuted a look at LAX – a shaved head.

Sorry fans of Christian Grey, the beard is almost gone too. It is believed that Dornan is sporting a new look for his new movie, “Untogether,” which will be released later this year. “Untogether,” which is directed by Emma Forrest, stars Dornan, Ben Mendelsohn, Lola Kirke, and Jemima Kirke. The film focuses on a young genius who becomes a drug addict after seeking help; she decides to become an author.

One fan said she hates Dornan’s new haircut, while another said with or without hair he is handsome and begged for him to tie her up.

While there is no release date as yet for “Untogether,” fans of Dornan and “Fifty Shades of Grey” can start looking forward to February 10, 2017, which is when “Fifty Shades Darker” will hit movie theaters worldwide.

Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Dornan’s Christian Grey will attempt to have a healthy relationship, but the mogul’s past will make it difficult. In a recent interview, Dornan joked about being the next James Bond. He said: “Dear Stephen, I’m sorry it took me so long to respond – I’ve been running around the world trying to convince people I’m James Bond.”

The search for a new Bond is on after Daniel Craig refused to reprise the role despite being offered millions more. A source said: “Daniel and MGM are currently at a stalemate with him having not spoken to them about Bond. They have offered a bigger wage deal, and asked about his filming availability to his reps in 2017, but as of yet they have not spoken to Daniel.”

Do you think Jamie Dornan could play James Bond?