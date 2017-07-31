Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson Dating Rumors: Check Out The Truth Behind The Drama

Fifty Shades Freed stars Jamie Dornan, and Dakota Johnson are in the news again. This happens because of their alleged relationship. There are some new rumors from an uncredited website that say the two stars are reportedly dating.

According to a recent news coming from Blasting News ever since they were cast to play Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, their fans have speculated that there was something romantic going on between them.

#JamieDornan #ДжеймиДорнан #DakotaJohnson #ДакотаДжонсон #StarsShine A post shared by ⭐️BestPhotosFavoriteStars⭐️ (@stars_shine_official) on Jul 31, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

The news outlet noted that not only Jamie’s onscreen chemistry with Dakota has created online rumors, but it also made their fans to speculate that Jamie is having marital troubles with his wife, Amelia Warner.

Fans should know this for a fact that on multiple occasions, both Dakota and Jamie have made it clear that the duo are just friends and nothing is going on between them.

The Inquisitr has also reported in recent times that the Fifty Shades of Grey co-stars had a good onscreen chemistry and that does not mean that they were having an affair behind everyone’s back.

‘I love Jamie, I trust him,’ Dakota said during her earlier interview with Express.

‘The great thing about Dakota is only she knows what I’m going through, and only I know what she’s going through,’ Dornan added.

Apart from all these dating rumors, both actors have been under speculation whether they will agree to play their roles again if Universal Studios decide to adapt the fourth novel as well.

❤ – #dakotajohnson#jamiedornan#fiftyshades#fiftyshadesofgrey#fiftyshadesdarker#fiftyshadesfreed A post shared by Fifty Shades Updates (@fiftyshades_movies) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

The fourth book in the series titled Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian has shown the events of the first book and the subsequent movie from Grey’s perspective.

Advertisement

For die hard fans of Fifty Shades novels and movies, watching an entire movie from a male point of view should be a treat but both Dakota and Jamie have denied they will be working in future Fifty Shades movies. They both want more challenging roles from now on.