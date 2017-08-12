Jamie Bell Says He Knew He Wanted To Marry Kate Mara Instantly!

Jamie Bell was well aware he and Kate Mara were made for one another from the very beginning. The 31-year-old actor talked about knowing he wanted to marry the House of Cards star as soon as he met her.

The man also gushed about his 4-year-old son.

As fans of the power couple may already know, the two met on the set of the Fantastic Four movie back in 2015, and after wrapping up filming, they started dating.

Bell and Mara walked down the aisle in July.

The actor stated that they had an instant connection as soon as they met and he just knew she’d one day become his wife.

He was married to his toddler son’s mother, Evan Rachel Wood until 2014 but they ended up divorcing after four years of marriage.

Bell stated that his son is the achievement he is the proudest of in his life.

‘I am obsessed. Every moment I spend with him I fall a little bit more for him. It is almost painful, that thing when you are falling into something so unconditionally.’

After becoming a dad himself, the actor has become more understanding of how difficult it is to be a good parent.

His father left the star and his mother even before he was born so he is struggling to be the best dad he can to his own son.

Although leaving your offspring may not be noble, Bell noted that he could understand how some people don’t want to deal with the stress and massive responsibility.

He and former wife Wood are doing their best to co-parent their son peacefully and offer him the best things in life.