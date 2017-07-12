FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ben affleck angelina jolie zsa zsa gabor brad pitt bill cosby idris elba chelsea handler ashton kutcher jennifer garner Nelsan Ellis billie lourd blake shelton kristen stewart carrie fisher shia labeouf lena dunham amal clooney sophie turner Sienna Miller julian assange Lauren Conrad Zooey Deschanel colin jost
Home » Hollywood

James Woods Stands By Offensive Tweet About Gender Fluid 10-Year-Old Boy

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/12/2017
0
0


James WoodsSource: EOnline.com

James Woods isn’t done yet, but neither is the mother of the child that was the target of the tweet. After Neil Patrick Harris defended the “gender creative” 10-year-old boy and his mother and father celebrating at an Orange County Pride Parade, both Woods and Lori Duron have been at each other’s throats on social media.

James Woods is known for being, shall we say, outspoken and even brazen.

The actor has previously stated in the past that he will never get work in Hollywood again due to his controversial views that are opposed to the mainstream of the film community.

Just a quick refresher in case you missed it, James posted a tweet referencing a picture of the little boy saying, “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.”

In an interview with People Magazine today, Duron said, “the fact that it was so detailed, it’s gross to me anytime that adults talk about children that way. And the visual image that he evoked was troubling.”

Lori has spent the last seven years writing about the raising of her son on her blog, Raising My Rainbow, and Lori thinks the legendary actor should apologize.

However, Woods isn’t about to back down.

He wrote, “using one’s child as a social justice propaganda doll is tantamount to child abuse. This is not about homophobia. Nice try though.”

He continued, “for the record, I have supported human rights of all stripes and persuasions, colors, creeds, choices and preferences my entire life. Period, some children can be ruthlessly cruel to children who are utterly different in any way; I humbly suggest making your child a target is unwise.”

Woods finished his statement saying that he has experience dealing with minority groups, especially gay people.

Advertisement

James explained, “I spent my entire adult life in New York theater scene, kids. I have more gay friends than Liberace,” so in his view, the idea that he’s “homophobic” is a joke. He concluded, saying he doesn’t care what others think.

Post Views: 0

Read more about James Woods Raising My Rainbow
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *