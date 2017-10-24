James Patterson’s ‘Zoo’ Canceled By CBS After Three Seasons

Don’t expect to take another trip to the Zoo next summer; it has now been announced that CBS will not be renewing the series for a fourth season. The series, based on the best-selling novel by author (and executive producer) James Patterson was funded in part by a joint agreement with Netflix.

Under the new business model, Netflix gained the rights to stream the show soon after each season ended, making Zoo profitable before it even aired.

It’s a deal CBS originated with their series Under the Dome, making it possible to launch a big budget series in the lower-rated summer months.

Unfortunately, ratings for the third season of Zoo were still too low to make another season of the show viable for the number-one-rated network.

Zoo starred James Wolk, Kristen Connolly, Nonso Anozie, Nora Arnezeder, and Billy Burke as a team of professionals investigating a series of violent attacks from animals around the world.

Summer has traditionally been a difficult time to launch a new series, with Zoo actually becoming the longest-running summer series on CBS before its cancellation.

Another summer series, Salvation, just ended its initial run on CBS and was renewed for a second season, despite its low ratings.

That series has a similar deal with Amazon, giving it quick streaming rights, which helps to make a second season financially viable.

Despite the cancellation of Zoo, Patterson has no reason to cry, as the best-selling author in the world has numerous other film and television projects in the works.

ABC recently announced they’re developing a series based on the author’s popular Michael Bennett series, while CBS is set to premiere Instinct later this fall, based on the Murder Games series.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Showtime has picked up the rights to Patterson’s upcoming collaboration with former President Bill Clinton, The President is Missing, with plans to turn it into a series.