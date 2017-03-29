James Kennedy Has Found Real Love After Using Kristen Doute For Fame!

Despite the fact that he confessed to using Kristen Doute for fame, James Kennedy now claims that his current relationship is the real deal!

Kennedy told Andy Cohen during the reunion special that “At the end of the day I love Raquel [Leviss] more than anything in the f**ing world,” adding that he couldn’t care less what his co-stars’ opinions on the matter.

He then explained that he’s never been in a happier relationship in his life. At this point, Cohen asked about Doute and the disgraced DJ did not hesitate to admit that it “was the most toxic, negative thing ever. But at the end of the day, I don’t want to go into that. I had my reasons.”

Co-star Jax Taylor cut him off saying: “You went on the show.”

“F**k yeah I did, mate!” answered Kennedy laughing and even gave the other man a high five.

Furthermore, Kennedy explained that he would have gotten on the show no matter what anyway – whether by moving in with Tom Sandoval or by “banging his ex-girlfriend!”

James dated Kristen for a short while after she and Sandoval broke up at the end of season 3 because she cheated on him with Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend at the time, Taylor.

As fans of the show certainly already know, their short-lived relationship was filled with fights and cheating accusations and so we are not at all surprised he thought it was “toxic.”

Meanwhile, Doute is currently dating photographer Brian Carter and according to her, she would totally say yes if he decided to propose.

Kennedy is currently dating Leviss, and things seem to be going very well between them. The college-aged beauty filmed a scene along with the rest of her family for season 5 and they even teased a possible wedding over the summer.