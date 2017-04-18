James Gunn Will Be Back To Write/Direct ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

With just a few weeks to go until Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theaters, director James Gunn is already revealing plans for the third film in the series.

After casting doubt on his own involvement in the next Guardians of the Galaxy film, Gunn has now announced that he will be back to both write and direct Vol. 3.

Gunn made the announcement on his Facebook page and revealed a few details about when the film will take place and what the story will involve.

It’s been pretty clear to comic book fans that Marvel has been building to an epic event, which will arrive in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War, starring not just the Avengers but all of Marvel’s big screen heroes, including the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In his statement, Gunn reiterates this plan and also reveals that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place after Infinity War and will propel the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) forward for the next decade and beyond.

On top of that daunting task, the third Guardians film will also serve as the end of the current storyline, paving the way for a new iteration of the team to arrive in future films.

Gunn wrote and directed both Guardians of the Galaxy (sharing credit with Nicole Perlman) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He had plenty of prior experience with superheroes, having written the 2000 indie film The Specials and writing and directing 2010’s Super with Rainn Wilson.

After the May 5 release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol., Marvel has two additional films arriving this year: Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7, and Thor: Ragnarok on November 3.

Earlier this week, Gunn revealed on Twitter that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will feature a record five post-credits scenes. There will undoubtedly be nods to upcoming films Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War included.