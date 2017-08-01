James Franco Reveals Surfing And Hip-Hop Dancing Have Become ‘Therapy’ For His Depression

In a new interview for Out magazine’s September issue, James Franco opened up about everything, from his new HBO series, The Deuce, to more personal things, like his past struggles with addiction and depression. The actor admitted that he has a very ‘addictive personality’ and it has been making things difficult for him ever since he was just a teenager.

When he started acting at 17, he threw himself into it so much that he even stopped socializing, losing all of his friends.

‘And then after, like, ten years of that, at age 27, I realized, ‘Man, I am so depressed. On the surface my life seems pretty good — I have a career and everything — but I feel isolated and lonely.’

He went on to claim that, because he was sick of the routine, Franco started a new chapter in his life.

Not only was he addicted to work but to other things as well (‘not substances, I got over that a long time ago’) but he’s recently found something that changed his life.

James Franco revealed that surfing and hip-hop dancing are some of his favorite new found hobbies that work just like therapy for his depression.

According to him, many actors start wondering what they’re doing with their lives and why they’re doing it in the first place at some point in their careers.

In James’ case, it’s all about slowing things down these days and living a simpler life.

Franco is the director for two episodes and also plays a double role as twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino in The Deuce, which deals with the rise of prostitution and the porn industry in New York City during the ’70s and ’80s.

The Deuce premieres September 10 on HBO.

