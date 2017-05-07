James “Fly” Williams Arrested and Accused of Running $20 Million Heroin Operation After Cops Seized Two Kilos of the Drug

Former professional hoops star and also a New York City streetball legend, James “Fly” Williams was just arrested.

According to the New York Daily News, he was taken down and accused of running a Brooklyn heroin ring which is worth around $20 million.

His whole operation managed to sell two million vials of heroin across Brooklyn neighborhoods including Brownsville, Fort Greene, Flatbush, and Bushwick.

Williams was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 1974 ABA Draft is now being accused of being the very kingpin of the “Operation Flying High”.

As a result, Williams is facing ten felony charges, and he was one of the 13 people who got arrested in connection with the drug deals, including his son, James Williams.

“These defendants had no consideration of the harm suffered by so many from the dangerous narcotics they allegedly peddled,” the Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez confirmed for the Daily News. “They just cared about making money, exploiting addicts and the heroin epidemic that is spreading throughout our communities with devastating results.”

The police seized two kilos of heroin and also $180,000 in cash, as part of the arrest.

According to the Daily News, most of the drug transactions have occurred near the Brownsville Recreation Center, a place where Williams formerly balled and also mentored children as a volunteer many years ago.

Before his arrest, the Brooklyn News website has credited him in an ironic way for mentoring “children to stay away from drugs and gangs.”

Williams has visited the prison before, during 1993 and 1995 for drug possession, flip-flopping from recovery and substance abuse.

During his career, he played against Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and Len Elmore.

Williams also has a prominent role in the Brooklyn Basketball documentary that will be screening next Friday at the New York Indie Film Festival.