James Corden Pays His Respects To Manchester During An Emotional Monologue

James Corden offered a heartfelt tribute to Manchester after last night’s attack at the Ariana Grande concert. The sad event occurred as he was in the middle of taping The Late Night Show, so he recorded the homage in an empty studio after his audience left.

The tribute was broadcast at the beginning of the episode, and the screen faded to black for a few seconds just before the entire episode aired on CBS.

“Good evening. While taping our show earlier tonight we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester, in England, that there has been an incident at Ariana Grande’s concert,” he began.

Then he continued saying that there still isn’t any real information on what is going on and all there is to know is the fact that there are many injuries and multiple fatalities.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen—but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight,” continued the late-night host who was born in London but then he was raised in Buckinghamshire.

Carden spoke about Manchester and the fact that it’s famous because of its so many great things including great football teams, its fantastic music such as Oasis and Joy Division and more.

He also said that when he thinks about Manchester the first thing that comes to his mind are the great people with incredible spirits who live there and who are very strong, carrying and proud human beings.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight. All of the staff at the MEN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency teams, Ariana and her team and all of the families affected by tonight,” he said. “We’ll all go to bed holding out little ones even tighter this evening.”

At least 22 people were killed and 59 were injured during the horrible suicide bombing after a man detonated an improvised explosive device.

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, also expressed her condolences and she said that this was one of the most horrifying terrorist attacks ever experienced in the UK. She named it an act of “appalling, sickening cowardice.”