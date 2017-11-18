FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
james corden david cassidy Blake Griffin beyonce selena gomez jay-z Jennifer Hudson cardi b meek mill kanye west bella thorne 21 Savage blake shelton kandi burruss drake nicki minaj mariah carey bella hadid kelly clarkson kim kardashian gwen stefani joe jackson shakira
Home » Music

James Corden And The Backstreet Boys Perform Together During Las Vegas Show – See The Host Nailing The Choreo!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/18/2017
0
0


james_corden_backstreet_boysSource: etonline.com

Late Late Show host James Corden joined the Backstreet Boys on stage during their Larger Than Life concert at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas last night! After watching the footage of him busting the moves alongside the boyband, it is safe to say James could join them as a new member anytime they want to make a comeback!

The band took to social media to share a video of Corden wearing the same outfit as the singers while doing the choreo to Larger Than Life, captioning it: ‘Thanks for making tonight Larger Than Life @j_corden! #Jamesstreet #BSBVegas.’

In the video, the TV host can be seen standing next to A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson while nailing the dance!

Check it out!

Thanks for making tonight Larger Than Life @j_corden! #Jamesstreet #BSBVegas

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on

The Backstreet Boys’ Instagram account shared a lot of Insta stories and other posts featuring Corden.

However, despite the hype, this is not the first time Corden and the legendary boy group performed together.

Just last September, Corden lamented the absence of boy bands in this day and age during a segment, and he and the guys ended up performing 1997’s hit Backstreet’s Back.

‘We’re bringing back boy bands. I am talking proper boy bands – five guys together. I am talking about the cute one, the funny one, the nice one, the other one, and the maverick who refused to play by the rules, all living together in some weird mansion in Orlando,’ Corden said at the time.

Advertisement

What did you think of Corden’s moves?

Post Views: 0

Read more about james corden backstreet boys the late late show

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Names Khloe As Worst Dressed Sister While James Corden Names Kylie Jenner As Least Favorite
11/16/2017
Kim Kardashian Drinks Sardine Smoothie To Avoid Confirming Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancies; Check Out The Funny Video!
11/16/2017
Check Out Halle Berry Take On James Corden In A Rap Battle
10/25/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *