Home » Entertainment

James Corden And His Wife Julia Are Expecting Their Third Baby!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/09/2017
james cordenSource:theodysseyonline.com

Corden’s family is about to have a new addition. According to new reports, James Corden and his wife Julia are expecting their third baby that is due in December.

Corden and Julia got married back in 2012, and are already parents to a six-year-old son, Max, and 2-year-old daughter, Carey.

It looks like the happy couple, as well as the kids, are very excited to welcome another child into their lives.

Meanwhile, Corden opened up about giving advice to Katy Perry about joining the American Idol reboot when he was filming Carpool Karaoke with the star back in May.

‘I talked to her about [American Idol], and on the day that we shot Carpool, she had to make up her mind. She said, ‘What do you think I should do?’ and we talked it all out in the car. She also talked about a lot of things that she has never actually spoken publicly before, so, yeah, it will be fun!’ the Late Late Show host revealed about their very important discussion.

It sounds like everything turned out for the best considering reports showed that the singer got a huge offer to join the reboot.

It would’ve definitely been her loss if she turned it down!

Now Corden is looking forward to being a father again.

Congratulations James and Julia!

james corden katty perry late late night

