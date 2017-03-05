James Comey Wants DOJ To Reject Donald Trump’s Obama Wiretap Accusations

James B. Comey, the controversial F.B.I. director, who derailed the presidential campaign of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton last year, thinks that the 45th U.S. president has gone too far with his latest rant.

Advertisement

Donald Trump has lost a lot of goodwill this weekend with his wild accusations about an alleged wiretap of Trump Tower in New York ordered by former President Barack Obama during the 2016 election.

According to a Sunday article from the New York Times, Comey has asked the Justice Department to repudiate what the current president said on Saturday publicly because it is completely false.

The Justice Department that is headed by Jeff Sessions – who is facing a lot of scrutiny for lying during his confirmation hearing about two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 campaign season – has not yet acted on Comey’s request.

If the department ends up doing this, it would be totally unprecedented in American history. However, it is not clear who would be allowed to make such statement because Sessions has recused himself from the investigation related to Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia.

People in Congress do not understand what is going on and are as puzzled as some in the country about the latest controversy surrounding the Trump administration.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union: “I’m not sure what it is he is talking about.”

He also explained: “Perhaps the President has information that is not yet available to us or to the public. And if it’s true, obviously we’re going to find out very quickly. And if it isn’t, then obviously he’ll have to explain what he meant by it.”

Advertisement

The next few weeks are going to be very eventful for Trump and his staff.