James Comey Expected To Rebuke Donald Trump Wiretap Claims Against Barack Obama

The day of reckoning is upon us – in a matter of hours – FBI Director James Comey will finally testify before a House committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election for Donald Trump.

The highlight of the hearing will certainly be the numerous questions that Mr. Comey will face involving the unfounded and now debunked claims made by the 45th U.S. president that his phones were wiretapped during the presidential race.

It will be the first time that the head of the FBI will comment on the controversial tweets issued by the business mogul on March 4 during yet another lavish and pricey retreat at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

That early Saturday morning, Mr. Trump woke up and rushed to his favorite communication tool, Twitter, where he fired some disturbing allegations against former President Barack Obama.

In the first tweet, Trump accused Obama of surveilling Trump Tower in New York.

He wrote: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Several minutes later he returned to bash Mr. Obama further: “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Two weeks have gone by since Trump made the wild allegation and has yet to share any evidence to back them.

An extensive list of Democrats and Republicans have come forward come to say they have seen no proof to support the claims made by Trump, and have been pleading with Comey to shed light on the matter and put the American people at ease.

Among them is Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, who appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and said: “I do believe he owes us that explanation.”

Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee holding the hearing, said Trump’s claims “are patently false” and added that he predicts Comey will rebuke POTUS’ allegations.

Some liberals have asked Trump to apologize to Obama; others have hope that the former senator from Illinois will sue the real estate tycoon.