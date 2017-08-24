James Cameron Says He Wasn’t That Impressed By Jenkins’ Wonder Woman

James Cameron loved the movie, Wonder Woman, but he couldn’t help but criticize some aspects of it. While the blockbuster earned great reviews from critics and it broke records at the box office, Cameron couldn’t help himself but voice several of his thoughts.

James said during the interview that all of the back-patting and self-congratulations Hollywood has been doing over the success of the film has been misguided.

He said the film fails to push boundaries because it’s a typical “objectified” icon.

It’s the same old male-dominated perspective ruling the narrative in Hollywood.

He went on to say Saran Connor was not a sex symbol like Marilyn Monroe, Megan Fox, or Tyra Banks.

She was a disturbed individual, a bad mom, and she earned the respect of the audience through authenticity and work.

He went on, “and to me, it’s so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

During James’ career, he has created many female protagonists, including Kate Winslet in Titanic, Zoe Saldana in Avatar, and Sarah Conner in Linda Hamilton.

Despite the success of the movie, James said he doesn’t understand why no one can do a good job of depicting powerful women.

He said there are a lot of women with power in Hollywood despite the contrary perception that there is none. James had a nuanced view of the film, to say the least. Despite his criticism, it’s been announced that Gal will return as Wonder Woman in the sequel. There is no doubt of a sequel considering the movie – directed by Patty Jenkins – cemented itself in history as the highest grossing film made by a woman ever!