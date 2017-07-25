James Cameron Planning A New ‘Terminator’ Trilogy With Arnold Schwarzenegger

When Arnold Schwarzenegger first uttered his famous phrase, “I’ll be back,” in the 1984 film, The Terminator, little did we know he much he really meant it. Schwarzenegger has returned for four sequels since then and apparently has no plans to stop now. With the rights to the Terminator franchise returning to creator James Cameron soon, the legendary director has now revealed plans to kick start a new trilogy of Terminator films, and he’s bringing Schwarzenegger along for the ride.

There is a catch, though: even though Cameron would be much more involved in the new Terminator films, he will not be actually directing them.

That duty falls to Tim Miller, the former visual effects artist who made his directorial debut on last year’s smash hit, Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds.

After years of delays, Cameron is finally about to direct four back-to-back sequels to Avatar, a project that will keep him busy for literally years to come.

Cameron is currently touring to promote the upcoming 3D re-release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day and revealed his plans in a new interview.

“I am in discussions with David Ellison, who is the current rights holder globally for the Terminator franchise,” said Cameron, “and the rights in the US market revert to me under US copyright law in a year and a half so he and I are talking about what we can do. Right now we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of the interview is when Cameron reveals that, despite his earlier endorsements, he actually does not care for the later Terminator sequels.

One of the biggest selling points of 2015’s Terminator Genisys was that Cameron had given the film his seal of approval. He now says it was only because he wanted to support Schwarzenegger, who has been his friend for 33 years. There’s no word yet on when any potential Terminator reboot would hit theaters, but you can catch the new 3D version of Terminator 2: Judgment Day starting August 25, 2017.