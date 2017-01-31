James Cameron on Trump: Ice Cubes Dead Ahead!

James Cameron makes good movies. On that there is very little room for argument. However, when Cameron starts conflating his scripts with real life, he risks the perception of having detached himself from the reasonable certainties of reality. In a recent wide-ranging interview with the Daily Beast, Cameron unfortunately does exactly that.

Advertisement

One of Cameron’s all time best films was the mega blockbuster, “Titanic”. The film, of course, is less about the actual historical tale of the Titanic’s demise than it is about the human drama. And it is in the portrayal of that drama that Cameron excels, not necessarily the historical facts behind it. That said, when he was asked about President Trump, Cameron immediately sought to portray the President as the negligent captain of the Titanic.

Cameron’s analogy was specifically directed at Trump’s actions vis-a-vis the environment. Cameron, a hard core apostle of the inventor of the internet, Al Gore, believes ardently in the political science of anthropological climate change whereas Trump, and his choice for head of the EPA, doubt the veracity of climate change. Thus, in Cameron’s view, “Trump grabbed the tiller and just plunged it right back at the center of the iceberg”, of course implying a callous recklessness.

The problem with Cameron’s analogy and assertions, of course, is that they lack historical AND scientific basis. In what historical record is it shown that the captain of the Titanic deliberately navigated his ship directly at an iceberg? By all accounts, the loss of the Titanic was a tragic accident, not a suicide mission. Indeed it was the tragedy that provided the dramatic backdrop for the movie! And the “science” behind climate change? If consistently fudged data, faulty computer models, persistently inaccurate claims of melting ice, laughable assertions that polar bears can’t swim, etc…if it is this that passes for the “undisputed” basis of the pseudo-science, can anyone be scorned for doubting it?

And as an ironic aside: According to Gore and his disciples, the polar caps and icebergs were supposed to be gone the way of the Dodo Bird some years ago. How can Trump steer into theoretically non-existent sea ice? Hmmm….

Advertisement

Cameron can be forgiven for his flights of fancy with regard to the effects of the Trump administration on the climate, much less on civilization as a whole. He does, after all, dabble in science fiction and fantasy for a living! What he can’t be forgiven for is his delay in getting some more high quality entertainment out of the studio and on to the silver screen! Get to it already!