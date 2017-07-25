James Bond 25 Has An Official Release Date, Daniel Craig Still Not Confirmed

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions confirmed November 8, 2019, to be a release date for Bond 25, the newest film that involves 007. However, it is not yet clear if the 25th film about the legendary super-spy will have Daniel Craig as part of the production!

The two companies said that the public will find out additional details regarding the film’s cast, including international release dates at a later time, but one thing is for sure: almost every fan wants Daniel Craig to remain the 007 agent.

Although the 49-years old actor said he would rather ‘slash his wrists’ than play the character again, it seems the money might help Craig change his mind.

As CI readers know Craig was offered up to £120 million to return as 007 for two more films, despite the attention surrounding fellow candidates Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, James Norton and Poldark star Aidan Turner.

Bond 25 will likely have Adele back as well after the 29-years old singer recorded the theme tune for Skyfall, the first 007 theme to win a Grammy and a Golden Globe awards.

MGM and Eon are also looking for a studio to handle the marketing and the distribution of the film, with Warner Bros, Fox, Sony and Universal fighting to get the job.

Rumors say that Warner Bros. has a slight advantage, but talks still in progress.

Bond 25 won’t have an ’empty’ release date, having to fight out an untitled Disney fairy tale on Nov. 8, but with Sam Mendes in the director’s chair (the same man that directed Skyfall, movie that grossed $880.7 million globally) and hopefully Daniel Craig playing the British spy, we can surely say that it won’t be much of a problem.

The new Bond movie doesn’t have an official name yet, but it will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, a duo with a vast experience with the franchise.