James Arthur Slams Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber And Zayn Malik In Lengthy Rant!

James Arthur has ranted about Ed Sheeran, claiming he is fake as he hasn’t actually fought for his career.

Although Arthur did not question Sheeran’s talent, he did doubt that the latter struggled to achieve his dreams, stating that he still benefited “from support.”

In his lengthy interview with The Sun, he stated that “people think Ed Sheeran crawled off a couch and lived on the street or something,” when in fact people like him and like Ellie Goulding came from “Suffolk, Surrey, Richmond…”

They had support when they started. For instance, Arthurs speaks about the fact that Sam Smith’s father got a loan especially to invest in his son’s career.

“Those things can help artists get attention but I guess my song Say You Won’t Let Go proved it’s about the song,” he dissed.

As if all of the people he slammed were not enough, he also talked about Zayn Malik and Justin Bieber, suggesting that they got inspired by his style.

“I think Justin Bieber and Zayn have both been listening to me a lot and they basically wanna be me,” he straightforwardly stated, adding that he asked Louis Tomlinson about whether or not the former One Direction member listens to him and he admitted to have been “lurking.”

The diss comes after James also revealed he is celebrating after putting £100 on his name to win the Grand National.

The singer took to social media to joke drinks were on him after he revealed he’s made a bet on One For Arthur offering a return of £1,700.

“THEY ALL DOUBTED ME!! ONCE AGAIN!! BACK FROM THE EDGE!! BEERS ON ME #OneForArthur (sic)”

Advertisement

Do you think James Arthurs is right about all of these stars or did he come off as stand-offish to you?