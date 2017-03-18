FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Politics

Jake Tapper Destroyed Donald Trump On ‘Real Time’ With Bill Maher: ‘I’ve Never Seen This Level Of Falsehood’

Mel Walker Posted On 03/18/2017
Jake Tapper is embracing his status as a vocal anti-Trump force in the media.

The CNN journalist made an appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher last night, and he did not shy away from criticizing the 45th U.S. president.

The 48-year-old news anchor believes that President Donald Trump is behaving in a way that is detrimental to his job as the most powerful person on the planet.

Tapper told Maher: “Politicians lie. It wasn’t invented on January 20th. I’ve never really seen this level of falsehood — just quantitatively.”

He added: “Because the truth of the matter is there’s no bias when it comes to facts, and there’s no bias when it comes to indecency. It is empirically indecent to make fun of the disabled. … That’s just indecent. My children know better than that.”

Trump has a very bad relationship with the press and is not doing much to improve the situation. The business mogul has even decided to skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29.

The annual event usually brings together members of the press and the president under one roof. The social aspect of the get-together contributes to improving the relationship between the big players in Washington.

All of this changed with the election of Mr. Trump who uses Twitter to drive the conversation in DC and relies on rallies to reach out to his voters.

By using those tools, the new president has made the media obsolete, and he has turned his feud with the press into an art form and an easy way to get his base happy.

It will be interesting to see if these tactics can work against an opponent in 2020 who not disliked the way former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was in 2016.

