Jake Gyllenhaal Has Brutal Interview With Reporter Because Of Taylor Swift

Jake Gyllenhaal is getting tired of the Taylor Swift questions! Gyllenhaal shut down an interviewer who had tried to get some intimate details on Swift and Gyllenhaal’s budding romance.

According to the reporter, the interaction became incredibly awkward because Jake was clearly becoming agitated.

The 36-year-old actor explained to the Guardian reporter named Tim Jonze that he is a very private person. He went on to say how he considers intimacy to be very important and nobody needs to know about his personal details or his family. Gyllenhaal said, “he was old school in that way.”

The journalist went on to ask him about his choice to date Taylor Swift considering she has a habit of writing very popular songs about her relationships.

Jake began to answer the reporter’s questions by stuttering through a monolog on how when one person is scrutinized their family and friends inadvertently become involved, but gave up half-way through. After that, Jake had stared intensely at the reporter before he quickly moved on to another subject.

It got even more heated in the room when Tim Jonze asked him if he had ever listened to any of the songs that are rumored to be about Gyllenhaal and Swift’s relationship.

Finally, Jake answered by sternly saying “I would love to not talk about my personal life.” Jonze defended his question by saying that Jake’s responses would be addressing questions that the public has been asking.

The actor said, “I would love to talk about the movie.” Jake is currently promoting a film called Life where he co-stars with Ryan Reynolds which is about astronauts and life on Mars.

Later in the interview, Gyllenhaal said to the interviewer sarcastically that tabloid journalism is definitely the most important kind of journalism.