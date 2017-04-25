FREE NEWSLETTER
Jailbird Apollo Nida’s Fiancee Defends Him From Ex Wife Phaedra Parks’ Harsh Diss!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/25/2017
apollo nida phaedra parksSource: people.com

While Apollo Nida is serving his eight years prison sentence for fraud, his fiancé has decided to defend him in front of his former wife, Phaedra Parks!

On the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion episode, Parks slammed Nida for contesting their divorce after she had already paid him $100,000.

Sherien Almufti took to social media to defend her future husband amid Nida being slammed by Parks.

She posted a picture of the man with the caption: “You have been misunderstood, judged and ridiculed but you never allowed it to bring you down,” adding that he is an inspiration to her and such a strong and amazing person “inside and out.”

“One day the world will see that! In the meantime, stay prayed up, stay strong and keep pushing.”

She also told the world that she loves him and cannot wait for the “magical” day when they will be reunited.

As RHOA may already know, Almufti has slammed Parks before on social media.

Back in December of 2016, the woman posted a picture of her watching the show, captioning it:

“So your s**t does stink after all. #TeamApolloandSherien.”

She even called Parks a hypocrite and threw some shade at Kenya Moore as well for throwing her a divorce party.

Sherien stated that she was “appalled” anyone would think the breakup of a family is reason for celebration and also accused Moore of secretly texting her husband.

Nida and Almufti got engaged while he was already behind bars.

Are you choosing sides in this messy fight? Let us know who you support!

4 Comments

Cookie16
04/25/2017 at 7:01 pm
Reply

Apollo found himself somebody who he knows is going 2 put money on his books, keep his commissary stacked n coins on his phone…Point blank…


Kay
04/25/2017 at 6:12 pm
Reply

Seems like she is trying to get on the show. Yeah I would believe someone convicted of fraud.


Lynn
04/25/2017 at 2:17 pm
Reply

How can a person who’s dating a married convict have ANY-THING to say to the WIFE? Trash need to stay in her lane. If Apollo was [email protected] around and never at home with his family prior to going to jail, he deserves nothing in the divorce settlement. Phaedra offered him a job in the mortuary business. I’m sure she tried her best giving him an honest job doing something in her legal business. That crook continued his criminal ways. Now he’s back where he’s most comfortable in jail. Why take from his kids when he has nothing to offer them?


Debbie Eremich
04/25/2017 at 2:02 pm
Reply

I like Phaedra!!! I love Kandi. Kenya I like her to. As for Appolo…He was bad to begin with. Phaedra could do much better!!!!


