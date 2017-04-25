Jailbird Apollo Nida’s Fiancee Defends Him From Ex Wife Phaedra Parks’ Harsh Diss!

While Apollo Nida is serving his eight years prison sentence for fraud, his fiancé has decided to defend him in front of his former wife, Phaedra Parks!

On the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion episode, Parks slammed Nida for contesting their divorce after she had already paid him $100,000.

Sherien Almufti took to social media to defend her future husband amid Nida being slammed by Parks.

She posted a picture of the man with the caption: “You have been misunderstood, judged and ridiculed but you never allowed it to bring you down,” adding that he is an inspiration to her and such a strong and amazing person “inside and out.”

“One day the world will see that! In the meantime, stay prayed up, stay strong and keep pushing.”

She also told the world that she loves him and cannot wait for the “magical” day when they will be reunited.

As RHOA may already know, Almufti has slammed Parks before on social media.

Back in December of 2016, the woman posted a picture of her watching the show, captioning it:

“So your s**t does stink after all. #TeamApolloandSherien.”

She even called Parks a hypocrite and threw some shade at Kenya Moore as well for throwing her a divorce party.

She stated that she was “appalled” anyone would think the breakup of a family is reason for celebration and accused Moore of texting her husband herself.

Nida and Almufti got engaged while he was already behind bars.

